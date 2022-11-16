Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentPeter Billingsley explains why the time was right for 'A Christmas Story...
NewsEntertainment

Peter Billingsley explains why the time was right for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

staff
By staff
0
11
Warner Bros. Pictures/Eric Charbonneau

While the 1983 movie is about as ubiquitous on TV as Mariah Carey is on the radio come holiday time, it has taken until 2022 to properly revisit A Christmas Story.

Peter Billingsley, who starred as Ralphie in the original and plays him as a grown man in HBO Max’s A Christmas Story Christmas, explained to Collider what took so long.

Billinglsey, who also produced the film, commented, “I mean, it’s been 39 years, so it’s quite a long time. So I think, to some degree, now or never. I think the idea of Ralphie as a dad was a very intriguing thought.”

He admits there’s been a desire to revive the property in the past. “I had been approached about things. Nothing ever felt right. This one’s been in active development for four years, and a lot of the right pieces had to come together. We really needed the resources to build the original house and the whole neighborhood.”

Getting to collaborate with his friend Vince Vaughn as a co-producer helped seal the deal. “I got to work with Vince … which was awesome, and bring back the whole kid cast. So, it’s been a while that we’ve been working on it, and we didn’t feel comfortable saying yes till all the right pieces fell … and then we said, ‘Okay, we have the confidence that this was the time to go now.'”

A Christmas Story Christmas debuts November 17 on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Candace Cameron Bure’s “traditional marriage” comment sparks backlash from stars, GLAAD
Next article
Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison in deadly Christmas parade attack
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE