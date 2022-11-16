Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 11/15/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102
Dallas 103, LA Clippers 101
NY Knicks 118, Utah 111
Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Portland 117, San Antonio 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 5, Washington 2
Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4 (OT)
New Jersey 5, Montreal 1
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4 (OT)
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2 (OT)
San Jose 5, Vegas 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Auburn 89, Winthrop 65
Connecticut 84, Buffalo 64
MI State 86, Kentucky 77
UNC 72, Gardner-Web 66
San Diego St 74, Stanford 62
Alabama 65, Southern Alabama 55
Kansas 69, Duke 64
UNLV 60, Dayton 52

