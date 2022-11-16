Scoreboard roundup — 11/15/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New Orleans 113, Memphis 102

Dallas 103, LA Clippers 101

NY Knicks 118, Utah 111

Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121

Portland 117, San Antonio 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Florida 5, Washington 2

Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4 (OT)

New Jersey 5, Montreal 1

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4 (OT)

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2 (OT)

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

Connecticut 84, Buffalo 64

MI State 86, Kentucky 77

UNC 72, Gardner-Web 66

San Diego St 74, Stanford 62

Alabama 65, Southern Alabama 55

Kansas 69, Duke 64

UNLV 60, Dayton 52

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.