Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville advances to the second round of the playoffs and will face Glenvar on Friday and Bassett moves to the next round and will play Lord Botetourt also on Friday.

College basketball

In college basketball: UNC beat Gardner-Webb last night 72-66, improving to 3-0 on the season. Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Thursday at 2 p.m. Baylor plays at UVA on Friday at 7 p.m. and UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon.

College football

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon, Coastal Carolina is at UVA at 3:30 p.m. and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.