Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeNewsNationalTwenty-two LA sheriff's office recruits injured when struck by wrong-way driver
NewsNational

Twenty-two LA sheriff’s office recruits injured when struck by wrong-way driver

staff
By staff
0
6
KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — Twenty-two recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office were injured while on a run when they were struck by a man driving the wrong way, the sheriff’s office said.

Five of the recruits were critically hurt and four suffered moderate injuries, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said at a news conference.

The 22-year-old driver, who has been detained, has minor injuries, Kelliher said.

About 40 recruits were running together at the time of the accident, which took place around 6:29 a.m. Wednesday, while it was still dark out, officials said. The recruits were wearing reflective vests at the time, a sheriff’s department official said.

“It is hard to see, because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career. And who knows that while you’re training to do that you are actually in harm’s way,” Kelliher said at a news conference. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope that they all have speedy recoveries.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Suni Lee to end college gymnastics career, sets sights on 2024 Olympics
Next article
“They never, never break me”: Will Smith fights for freedom in the trailer to Apple TV+’s ‘Emancipation’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE