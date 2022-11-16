Partly sunny and 51 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will build toward the lower Mid-Atlantic today from the Gulf Coast states, resulting in a return of drier conditions. A series of weak upper level disturbances will pass across the central Appalachians through Thursday however, triggering increases in cloud cover, and perhaps occasional upslope snow showers. Passing disturbances will bring brief rounds of upslope snow showers, otherwise dry conditions can be expected through the middle of next week as high pressure controls the weather pattern.

