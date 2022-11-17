Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentBradley Cooper reportedly in the driver's seat as Bullitt for Steven Spielberg
NewsEntertainment

Bradley Cooper reportedly in the driver’s seat as Bullitt for Steven Spielberg

staff
By staff
0
2
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

The classic 1968 action drama Bullitt is getting an update for director Steven Spielberg, and Deadline reports he’s put Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper in the driver’s seat.

The trade reports Cooper will succeed the legendary stuntman-actor Steve McQueen in an all new adventure featuring McQueen’s hard-nosed, hard-driving San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt.

A Star Is Born director Cooper is also producing the film, which is being executive produced by Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen.

Bullitt featured one of cinema’s most famous car chases, with McQueen in his hunter green 1968 Mustang GT, pursuing baddies in a 1968 Dodge Charger through the famously hilly City By The Bay.

The chase — and the actual car — became so iconic that the car sold at auction in 2020 for more than $3.7 million.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Fan community survey reveals Marvel fans “overwhelmed” by so much content
Next article
Other roommates home when four Idaho college students were stabbed to death
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE