Thursday, November 17, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Fast X' budget reportedly hits $340 million
NewsEntertainment

‘Fast X’ budget reportedly hits $340 million

staff
By staff
0
1
“Fast 9” – Universal Pictures

The Fast and the Furious franchise started in 2001 as a street racing movie, but has since become something of a car-adjacent James Bond series: After all, Fast 9 saw “family” members Tej and Roman literally blasting off into space.

However, all that ante-upping comes at a price — a massive one, according to The Wrap.

The site says the 10th installment in the blockbuster series has a blockbuster budget to match: $340 million.

By comparison, the site notes, its previous installment, Fast 9, had a budget of $200 million: No small potatoes by any stretch, but some 70% less expensive than Fast X — and that was even including its ludicrous (or Ludacris) space race.

With the price tag from paying star and executive producer Vin Diesel and other returning stars’ salaries, as well as the over-the-top stunts, inflation, COVID safety regulations and marketing, Fast X might have to make at least $500 million before Universal Pictures can break even.

While previous entries in the franchise have easily cleared that much dough — with Fast 7 grossing a series-best $1.5 billion globally, pre-pandemic — the site notes the likely diminishing returns for Universal Pictures in a franchise that still has a series-capping 11th film in the works.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ukrainian investigators allowed on site of missile strike in Poland as investigation continues
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE