In Brief: ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn heads to ‘A Quiet Place’, and more

Deadline reports Joseph Quinn, who played the Dungeons & Dragons-loving metalhead Eddie Munson in the latest season of Stranger Things, is in talks to join Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One. The film, based on an idea from John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the first two films, is said to be a spinoff, rather than a sequel, aimed at setting up a potential Quiet Place universe. Specific details of the film, set to open March 8, 2024, have yet to be revealed…

Keanu Reeves is attached to star in, and Jonah Hill is attached to co-write and direct, an upcoming film titled Outcome, according to Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Hill previously directed the 2018 coming of age dramedy Mid90s and Stutz, a documentary revolving around his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz and their discussions on mental health, streaming now on Netflix. Reeves next will be seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, set to open in the spring…

Robert Clary, the French actor, singer and Holocaust survivor best known for playing Corporal LeBeau on the World War II-set sitcom Hogan’s Heroes, died Wednesday morning at his home in Los Angeles, his granddaughter Kim Wright told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 96. Born Robert Max Widerman, Clary was the last surviving member principal cast member of the show that starred Bob Crane as Colonel Robert E. Hogan, an American who led an international group of Allied prisoners of war in a convert operation to defeat the Nazis from inside the Luft Stalag 13 camp. Clary also appeared in a number of films and on Broadway…

