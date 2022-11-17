Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno star in 80 for Brady trailer

Paramount Pictures

Legendary actresses, assemble!

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field and Rita Moreno star in the official trailer for 80 for Brady as four best friends who travel to Houston to see their favorite football player — you guessed it, Tom Brady — play in Super Bowl 51.

The Super Bowl, which took place in 2017, saw the famed quarterback lead the New England Patriots to a comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons after trailing 28-3.

In the trailer, Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno’s characters decide to set out on their adventure, which is filled with hilarious hijinks. There are also some celebrity cameos, including Billy Porter, Guy Fieri and Rob Gronkowski.

Highlights from the trailer show Fonda making out with Harry Hamlin in a closet and later running into Gronk in the locker room; Tomlin doing the dab; Field entering a hot wings-eating contest; Moreno drinking something that results in everyone looking like Fieri; and all the ladies dancing with Porter.

Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appears in and is a producer on the Kyle Marvin-directed film, which is based on a true story.

80 for Brady touches down in theaters Feb. 3, 2023.

