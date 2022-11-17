Thursday, November 17, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 11/16/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108
Indiana 125, Charlotte 113
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120
Boston 126, Atlanta 101
Toronto 112, Miami 104
Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98
New Orleans 124, Chicago 110
Houston 101, Dallas 92
Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
New York 106, Denver 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1
Final St. Louis 5, Chicago 2
Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas 93, Gonzaga 74
Houston 83, Texas Southern 48
Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56
Michigan 91, Pittsburgh 60
Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50

