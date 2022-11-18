FTX crypto scandal already getting the Hollywood treatment

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The smoke hasn’t even cleared on the billion dollar FTX cryptocurrency scandal, yet Hollywood is looking to tell the story.

Deadline is reporting Michael Lewis, who spent a year documenting now-disgraced one-time crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried, was working on a book about the figure. Now, there’s already a bidding war afoot to bring it to the big screen.

While cryptocurrency is a dense topic for your average movie audience, Lewis’ book about the dry matter of baseball statistics was shaped into the Oscar-nominated movie Moneyball; his financial scandal book The Big Short inspired the Oscar-winning script for the movie of the same name, and Lewis’ work The Blind Side ended up netting Sandra Bullock a Best Actress Academy Award for its big screen adaptation.

Bankman-Fried’s story stretches from Washington, D.C. to Hollywood to Ukraine; the supposed wunderkind graced the covers of magazines like Forbes, and he became one of the largest Democratic party donors in the world.

What was once the third-largest crypto exchange has all the ingredients for a ripped-from-the-headlines movie: sex, scandal, celebrity, and money. Stars like Tom Brady and Larry David promoted the cryptocurrency, while Bankman-Fried and his friends reportedly lived like rock stars in the Bahamas. Fast-forward to today, and a billion dollars is gone.

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing next month to investigate, with Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters — reportedly one of the recipients of Bankman-Fried’s donations, as were many in DC — saying, “The fall of FTX has posed tremendous harm to over one million users, many of whom were everyday people who invested their hard-earned savings into the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, only to watch it all disappear within a matter of seconds.”

