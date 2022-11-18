Friday, November 18, 2022
Jennifer Hudson to perform for annual Ed Asner charity reading of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

ABC/Paula Lobo

The Ed Asner Family Center‘s annual charity reading of It’s A Wonderful Life has added an EGOT winner to this year’s line-up.

Jennifer Hudson will contribute a musical performance at this year’s reading on Sunday, December 11, which has already attracted stars Brendan Fraser, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, JK Simmons and Jean Smart.

The event, which kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET, benefits The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), a charity the late Emmy winner started, which is dedicated to helping people with special needs and their families. Former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron will once again serve as emcee.

