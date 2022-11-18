Large solar farm almost complete

Monroe Solar facility in Climax

The Monroe Solar facility in Climax is close to completion. Once energized, the 2.8 megawatt solar array, located on approximately 25 acres along Climax Road in Pittsylvania County, will be capable of producing up to 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy to supply 2,100 electric meters served by the Climax Substation.

The Laundress…notifying all customers by e-mail to stop using all of its products immediately. The New York City based company…which makes laundry and cleaning products….says it’s identified the potential presence of elevated bacteria in some products, which could pose a safety concern. The company says it isn’t aware of any adverse health effects…..and that it will reach out to customers with an update about the products impacted…and how to obtain a refund or replacement as soon as possible.

A series of upper level disturbances will bring periods of clouds and wind to the central Appalachians through Sunday. High pressure and gradually moderating temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of precipitation looks to be around Thanksgiving.

One company’s chicken, grown in a lab, is safe to eat according to the Food and Drug Administration, for the first time giving its approval to a cultivated meat company. Upside Foods grows its chicken from cells meaning no animals have to be killed to get it to your table. It’s one of over a dozen companies aiming to get cultivated chicken, beef, pork, and fish on your table. One company, Eat Just, is already selling cultivated chicken in Singapore, but no one has approval yet to sell the stuff in the US. The FDA greenlight is just the first hurdle the Department of Agriculture also has to sign off, so don’t expect to taste the stuff anytime soon.

In high school football: Martinsville plays Glenvar and Bassett plays Lord Botetourt tonight in the second round of the playoffs.

In college basketball: Virginia Tech is 4-0 on the season after a 75-71 win over Old Dominion yesterday. Penn State and Virginia Tech play each other today at noon, Baylor plays at UVA tonight at 7 p.m. and UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon.

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.

The reason that fentanyl is abused in the first place is that it produces euphoria in the user. So it stands to reason that: (If the drug does not get into the brain, there are no euphoric effects, and there are no lethal effects.) Lead researcher Colin Haile says he and a team at the University of Houston have developed a vaccine that blocks fentanyl from getting into the brain: (Every time I think about it I get even more motivated.) Other researchers say the results are very preliminary.