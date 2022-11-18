Friday, November 18, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment'Queer Eye''s Antoni Porowski is engaged
NewsEntertainment

‘Queer Eye”s Antoni Porowski is engaged

staff
By staff
0
3
Netflix/Ilana Panich-Linsman

Wedding bells are in the future for Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, who announced his engagement to boyfriend Kevin Harrington.

Antoni shared the news with a low-key photo of the couple to Instagram Thursday, captioning it “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Kevin also posted to Instagram, “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged,” alongside a carousel of photos.

The pair, who were together for three years, were flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments, including some from Antoni’s Queer Eye costars.

Jonathan Van Ness wrote, “So Cute, love soy much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Tan France also chimed in writing, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Wrong-way driver released after crashing into 25 police recruits out for a run
Next article
Twitter employees leave after ultimatum from Elon Musk to ‘commit’ or resign
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE