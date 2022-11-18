Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: Martinsville plays Glenvar and Bassett plays Lord Botetourt tonight in the second round of the playoffs.

College basketball

In college basketball: Virginia Tech is 4-0 on the season after a 75-71 win over Old Dominion yesterday. Penn State and Virginia Tech play each other today at noon, Baylor plays at UVA tonight at 7 p.m. and UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon.

College football

In college football: On Saturday, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.