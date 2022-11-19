Community Calendar

Saturday, Nov. 19

Uptown Farmers Market will be open from 7 a.m. until noon.

Country breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Piedmont Masonic Lodge, Starling Avenue. $7 per place; take out available.

Free community breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m. at the Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bassett High School, $5.

Brunswick stew at 11 a.m. at the Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road, $8 per quart.

Spaghetti dinner and cash raffle from 4-6:30 p.m. with the raffle at 7 p.m. at the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department at Fairystone Park Highway in Stuart.

Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. uptown.

The Wild Ponies with Doug and Telisha Williams will perform at the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $15.

Sunday, Nov. 20

Bassett Band Boosters Fall Craft Show from 1-5 p.m. $5 at Bassett High School.

“April 1865: Danville, Martinsville and the End of the Civil War”: 3 p.m. at the MHC Heritage Center uptown.

Monday, Nov. 21

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the MET, 65 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Henry County Board of Supervisors meeting at 3 p.m and at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner at Martinsville High School from 1-4 p.m. Register to volunteer by Nov. 16. Sponsored by the Harvest Youth Board.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.