Flu cases are rising

Influenza cases are up by more than half from last week. At least 4.4 million people reported ill this season – 38 thousand of them in the hospital – and 21-hundred deaths so far, 7 of them children. Fortunately, the CDC says most of the influenza viruses this year are a good match with this season’s flu vaccine.

A series of upper level disturbances will bring periods of clouds and wind to the central Appalachians through Sunday, along with below normal temperatures. High pressure and gradually moderating temperatures are expected Monday through Wednesday. The next chance of widespread precipitation comes late Thanksgiving into Friday.

On Thursday, at approximately 5:05 PM, The Martinsville Police Department responded to 20 Progress Dr. in reference to a domestic related altercation that ultimately led to the stabbing of a man and woman. The male victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital, but ended up stopping at American National Bank located on Liberty St. The male victim was treated by Martinsville Fire & EMS before being flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition. The female victim received minor injuries. The suspect, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 years of age, left the scene on foot prior to the officer’s arrival. Blake is currently wanted on two counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.

In high school football: The Bulldogs and the Bengals were both eliminated from postseason play last night Lord Botetourt beat Bassett 41-7 and Glenvar shutout Martinsville 35-0.

In college basketball: UVA knocked off Baylor last night 86-79. UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon, UVA plays Illinois at 3 p.m. and Virginia Tech will play at 3:30 p.m. against Charleston.

In college football: Today, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.

The Monroe Solar facility in Climax is close to completion. Once energized, the 2.8 megawatt solar array, located on approximately 25 acres along Climax Road in Pittsylvania County, will be capable of producing up to 2.2 megawatts of renewable energy to supply 2,100 electric meters served by the Climax Substation.