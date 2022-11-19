Local scoreboard

High school football

In high school football: The Bulldogs and the Bengals were both eliminated from postseason play last night Lord Botetourt beat Bassett 41-7 and Glenvar shutout Martinsville 35-0.

College basketball

In college basketball: UVA knocked off Baylor last night 86-79. UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon, UVA plays Illinois at 3 p.m. and Virginia Tech will play at 3:30 p.m. against Charleston.

College football

In college football: Today, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.