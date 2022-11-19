Saturday, November 19, 2022
HomeDailiesLocal scoreboard
DailiesSports

Local scoreboard

staff
By staff
0
24194

High school football

In high school football: The Bulldogs and the Bengals were both eliminated from postseason play last night Lord Botetourt beat Bassett 41-7 and Glenvar shutout Martinsville 35-0.

College basketball

In college basketball: UVA knocked off Baylor last night 86-79. UNC hosts James Madison on Sunday at noon, UVA plays Illinois at 3 p.m. and Virginia Tech will play at 3:30 p.m. against Charleston.

College football

In college football: Today, Virginia Tech is at Liberty at noon and Georgia Tech is at UNC at 5:30 p.m.

Previous article
Community Calendar
Next article
Flu cases are rising
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
Dailies

Flu cases are rising

Dailies

Community Calendar

Dailies

Sunny and 48 today

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

Flu cases are rising

Community Calendar

Sunny and 48 today

POPULAR POSTS

Flu cases are rising

Community Calendar

Sunny and 48 today

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE