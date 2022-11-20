Stuart man arrested after two people were stabbed in Martinsville

Kasey Sane Blake

A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon. Deputies were searching for Blake Saturday when one spotted a gray Kia SUV Blake allegedly took from his grandmother. He did not stop for the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office, and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road in Patrick Co. before driving into North Carolina. He crashed shortly thereafter, and was taken into custody and turned over to the Stokes Co., NC Sheriff’s Office.

Traveling over Thanksgiving is going to be like everything else this year. It's going to cost you more than you may expect. ABC s Mona Kosar Abdi has advice for road warriors…

The experts say that before 8am or after 8pm on Wednesday is the best time to travel. The worst time to travel will be between 11am and 3pm on Thanksgiving day. It is almost guaranteed that you will hit bumper to bumper traffic in the nation's largest cities like here in New York, Los Angeles and in Atlanta. But some good news. With the rise of remote work, more Americans may actually leave earlier and give us all some relief from that rush.

High pressure and very dry air were over the Tennessee Valley late today and will cover the Mid Atlantic region for Monday. A low pressure system tracking through the southern United States will bring a chance of rain to the Carolinas on Tuesday. Temperatures will moderate through the week with the next chance of widespread

precipitation on Thursday night and Friday.

With Thanksgiving just days away, doctors are once again urging vulnerable individuals to think twice about attending big holiday gatherings. ABC's Elwyn Lopez on the alarming surge in respiratory illnesses…

The CDC estimates that there have been at least four point four million illnesses so far… that's about one point five times higher than the previous week. Now this all unfolding as we continue to see cases of children with respiratory illnesses soar. Nearly eighty percent of pediatric hospital beds are already full and this week – the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association called on the Biden administration for help,

In college basketball: UVA beat Illinois 70-61, Charleston defeated Virginia Tech, 77-75. On Thursday UNC is at Portland at 1 p.m. at MD Eastern is at UVA on Friday at 6 p.m.

In college football: Virginia Tech edged out Liberty 23-22 on Saturday and Georgia Tech beat UNC 21-17. On Friday, NC State is at UNC at 3:30 p.m. and on Saturday UVA is at Virginia Tech TBD.