A smiling Jay Leno released from burn center after garage accident

Leno with The Grossman Burn Center Care Team/The Grossman Burn Center

Jay Leno was released from Los Angeles’ Grossman Burn Center on Monday, but before he left, he took a smiling photo with his caregivers at the medical center.

The comic and former Tonight Show host was pictured in his usual uniform of head to toe denim; the left side of his face, which had been set ablaze after it was sprayed with gasoline in an accident at his Burbank, California, garage on November 12, showed signs of redness and peeling. His appearance was certainly better than one might have expected after suffering such serious burns, which he also suffered on his neck, chest and hand.

Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson for the Grossman Burn Center, released the photo to the media with Jay’s permission. “After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic,” she explained, adding Dr. Peter Grossman stated he is “pleased with Jay’s progress, and … optimistic that he will make a full recovery.” Leno was said to be feeling discomfort, with Bennett passing along that the 72-year-old has “has a very high pain threshold.”

She added, “Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well-wishes. He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno was reportedly in very good spirits. In fact, Bennett explained to assembled press that she asked “Mr. Leno” if he wanted the facility to put the news of his release out to his publicist to inform the media, and instead he told her, “Just go out there and tell them I’m fine! Also, please call me JAY.”

