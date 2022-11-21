‘Lovecraft Country’ vet Yann Demange taking reins of Marvel Studios’ ‘Blade’

Monday, November 21, 2022
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Brilliant Consulting, INC — ABC

Yann Demange, who helped craft the creepy aesthetic of HBO’s heralded-but-short-lived Lovecraft Country, is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The filmmaker has taken the reins of Blade, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As reported, the Disney-owned studio hit the pause button on the anticipated return of Marvel’s half-vampire vampire hunter when original director Bassam Tariq left over creative differences shortly before the movie’s November start date.

Instead, the studio has tapped Emmy-nominated When They See Us writer Michael Starrbury to start from scratch on the Blade screenplay, the trade reports, with Starrbury being personally chosen by the movie’s two-time Oscar-winning star Mahershala Ali.

While the project is getting a retooling, its start date is reportedly 2023, with the movie’s release date slated for September 6, 2024.

The original Blade films starred Wesley Snipes as the fan favorite bloodsucker hunter; the 1998 original spawned two sequels and set the stage for superhero supremacy at the box office.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

