Monday, November 21, 2022
HomeNewsNationalOne dead, 16 hurt after car crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts
NewsNational

One dead, 16 hurt after car crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

staff
By staff
0
2
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(HINGHAM, Mass.) — One person died and 16 were injured after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, Monday morning, the Plymouth County District Attorney said.

The car barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.

People both inside and outside of the store were injured, and a few people were pinned up against the wall of the store, according to Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy.

Bystanders helped provide first aid, Murphy said.

The driver is “with police,” officials said, but they did not elaborate.

Cruz said investigators are looking into “every avenue” of the crash, including whether there is a criminal element.

“This morning was an unthinkable morning and people are trying to get through it and process what happened,” Cruz said.

Hingham is about 20 miles southwest of Boston.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Susie Essman updates fans on Jeff Garlin’s mental health struggles, and new season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
Next article
Danai Gurira on the action and emotion of ‘Wakanda Forever’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE