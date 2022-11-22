Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeNewsNational4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police
NewsNational

4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police

staff
By staff
0
8
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation identified a suspect in a quadruple homicide at a marijuana farm outside a small town in Oklahoma, but won’t release the person’s name because doing so would put others in danger, the agency said Tuesday.

Police said that a male suspect entered a building at the marijuana farm located west of Hennessey, Oklahoma, at 5:45 p.m. local time on Sunday and allegedly killed three men and one woman. One person was injured and was airlifted to an area hospital, police said.

The suspect was at the site “for a significant amount of time before the executions began,” OSBI said.

OSBI is working alongside the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation, officials said on Monday.

The names and ages of the victims were not released, but authorities confirmed that they were all Chinese citizens.

The victim’s family members were not notified yet “because of a significant language barrier,” OSBI said.

The Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call Sunday about a possible hostage situation. Sheriff’s deputies discovered four dead bodies upon arriving at the scene, according to OSBI.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but law enforcement officials said they don’t believe this was a random event.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ohio man charged with threatening to carry out mass shooting at California middle school
Next article
Colorado LGBTQ club shooting: Suspect moved from hospital to jail
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE