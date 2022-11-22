Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentBilly Porter to receive his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next...
NewsEntertainment

Billy Porter to receive his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame next month

staff
By staff
0
2
Walt Disney Television/Yolanda Perez

Billy Porter is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month.

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy-winning entertainer will be honored with the 2,741st star on the legendary walk on December 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT. The star, in the Live Performance/Live Theatre category, will be located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, near the Pantages Theatre and East Town.  Soon-to-be-announced guest speakers will also be part of the ceremony.

“We are thrilled to be honoring award-winning actor Billy Porter with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez says in a statement. “His performances leave everyone wanting more!”

The ceremony will be livestreamed on WalkofFame.com.

This Thursday night, Porter will be performing at Bloomingdale’s holiday window unveiling in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
World Cup live updates: Lionel Messi, Argentina stunned by Saudi Arabia
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE