Covid, flu and RSV for Thanksgiving

COVID issues apply more generally across the population. we’ve been isolated, we haven’t been challenged with these respiratory viruses, bring everybody together, you bring the kids together, they start spreading this virus across the – you know – the population and then it starts moving into older age groups, that’s why you see the kids getting their parents sick, the grandparents sick and that’s where you have this real concern about hospitalizations and deaths

High pressure and very dry air will cover the region through Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate through the week with the next chance of widespread precipitation late Thursday night into Friday. Colder temperatures with wet weather is becoming more likely for the weekend.

The national average for a gallon of gas… down 11 cents in the past week to 3 dollars, 65 cents a gallon…. according to the U-S Energy Information Administration. But that’s still the highest price ever for Thanksgiving week. The cheapest gas…. in Texas where it now costs 2.92 a gallon…. down nearly 5 cents from last week. The most expensive.. in California.. with the price at the pump an average 5.03 a gallon….that’s down more than 17 cents from a week ago.

Douglas Scholz, 51, of the Iriswood community, was arrested late afternoon on Friday in connection with a threat to Westover Christian Academy on Thursday. Scholz was charged with threats of death or bodily injury to a person or member of his family; on school property and to health care providers. He was arrested by Henry County Sheriff deputies. The student Scholz was associated with is no longer enrolled at Westover Christian Academy. Police were notified of a verbal threat made by a parent of a student at the school and the father was at Juvenile & Domestic Relations court for a custody matter when he allegedly made the threat and said it would occur at Westover Chritian Academy during dismissal Thursday afternoon.

A man wanted for attempted murder after a stabbing that injured two people Thursday in Martinsville was arrested in North Carolina Saturday. According to the Patrick Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kasey Shane Blake, 33 of Stuart, was arrested after crashing a Kia in North Carolina late Saturday afternoon. Deputies were searching for Blake Saturday when one spotted a gray Kia SUV Blake allegedly took from his grandmother. He did not stop for the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office, and allegedly fled on Shepherd Mill Road in Patrick Co. before driving into North Carolina. He crashed shortly thereafter, and was taken into custody and turned over to the Stokes Co., NC Sheriff’s Office.

In college basketball: On Thursday UNC is at Portland at 1 p.m. and MD Eastern is at UVA on Friday at 6 p.m.

In college football: On Friday, NC State is at UNC at 3:30 p.m. the UVA vs Virginia Tech game on Saturday has been canceled and will not be made up.