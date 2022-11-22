Tuesday, November 22, 2022
HomeNewsNationalHiker missing in sub-zero temperatures two days after solo trek
NewsNational

Hiker missing in sub-zero temperatures two days after solo trek

staff
By staff
0
3
Facebook / NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief

(FRANCONIA, N.H.) — A 20-year-old hiker has not been seen in more than two days in zero degree temperatures after vanishing during a hike and not returning from her route.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off on Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire, with the intent of hiking Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, according to a social media post by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and the anti-poaching program Operation Game Thief.

“Sotelo is described at 5’3, 115 lbs, brown hair, blue eyes,” officials said. “She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, and exercise pants.”

Three search teams were sent out on Sunday night when Sotelo didn’t make her anticipated return. The Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team, which coordinated the initial search and rescue efforts, said in a statement that the “temperature along the ridge [where she was hiking was] about zero, [and] 30 to 40 mph winds [made] the chill factor -30” degrees. The elevation of the mountain range is more than 5,000 feet at its highest parts.

As of Monday night, Sotelo still had not been found and the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team said in a statement that there were “over 60 ground searchers, plus air support and incident command, representing multiple governmental agencies and NH SAR teams.”

“[We] wish we had good news to report, but there is no news,” the team added. “The missing hiker has not been located as of 5:00 pm EST … we will all be out again tomorrow.”

New Hampshire conservation officers are also seeking the public’s help in locating Sotelo. Any hikers who may have encountered her along the intended route should notify the New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at (603) 271-1170.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Covid, flu and RSV for Thanksgiving
Next article
Chris Hemsworth tries to unlock the secret to longevity in Nat Geo/Disney+ series ‘Limitless’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE