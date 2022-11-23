Wednesday, November 23, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentIce Cube says he lost $9 million movie role for refusing COVID-19...
NewsEntertainment

Ice Cube says he lost $9 million movie role for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

staff
By staff
0
6
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Ice Cube says he lost out on a $9 million movie role for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. 

While appearing on the November 2nd episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the actor and rapper said candidly, “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the m************ jab.”

“I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab,” he continued. “F*** that jab. F**** y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Ice Cube later clarified that he “didn’t turn down the movie,” but that he wasn’t hired because of his refusal to get vaccinated.

“I didn’t turn it down. They just wouldn’t give [the role] to me,” he said. “The COVID shot, the jab. I didn’t need it. I didn’t catch that s*** at all. Nothing. F*** them. I didn’t need that s***.”

The admission comes a year after reports circulated that Cube exited the Sony film Oh Hell No, in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Virginia Walmart shooting live updates: Deceased suspect was an employee, police say
Next article
World Cup live updates: Soccer powers Germany, Spain begin tournament
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE