Snow, rain expected in parts of US on Thanksgiving

(NEW YORK) — Millions of people who hit the roads and the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday are not expected to face any significant weather issues, but a few storms in the South and the Northeast may cause a few hiccups for travelers.

While most parts of the country are expected to experience nice and quiet weather on Wednesday, a few snow showers in the northern Rockies are expected.

By Thanksgiving Day, the snow showers will drop into the central and southern Rockies, with heavy rain and a few thunderstorms developing in the Deep South, which can cause airport and traffic delays.

The American Automobile Association predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home on Thanksgiving, a 1.5% increase over last year.

This year is forecast to be the third-busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000.

According to the National Weather Service, powerful storms are possible in southeastern Texas and southern Louisiana.

In Houston, thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front, sending temperatures to the low 60s in the evening, down from the 70s early in the day.

A few light and scattered showers will move into the Northeast Friday. Atlanta could see a wet start as rain also moves into the Southeast U.S. by Friday morning.

A second storm system will bring more rain across the South from New Orleans to Memphis to Atlanta throughout the day.

Rain is expected to move into the Northeast from Washington, D.C., to NYC and Boston on Sunday, one of the year’s busiest travel days.

The Transportation Security Administration estimates that over 2.5 million people will be screened at airport security checkpoints on Sunday.

