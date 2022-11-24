Thursday, November 24, 2022
HomeNewsWorld18 rescued from broken-down boat after days without food or water, authorities...
NewsWorld

18 rescued from broken-down boat after days without food or water, authorities say

staff
By staff
0
5
U.S. Coast Guard

(SAN DIEGO, CA) — Eighteen people aboard a broken-down and adrift boat were rescued off the coast of the United States-Mexico border on Wednesday evening after days without food or water, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it received a report around 4 p.m. about a small, motorized boat full of people drifting in international waters about 16 nautical miles offshore of San Diego, near California’s border with Mexico, and dispatched a helicopter crew to help rescue them. The helicopter recovered five women and two young children from the boat, while a Mexican naval vessel rescued the remaining 11 men on board, according to the Coast Guard.

Three people were subsequently transported to nearby U.S. hospitals, the Coast Guard said. Their conditions were unknown.

The occupants — “presumed migrants” — told officials that their boat had broken down and they had been without food and water for five days, the Coast Guard said. Their boat was taking on water but not enough to sink it entirely. They were unable to call for help but a passerby spotted them and contacted authorities, according to the Coast Guard.

None of the individuals were in the water and all were wearing life jackets at the time of their rescue, the Coast Guard said.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging defamation, battery
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE