Thursday, November 24, 2022
HomeNewsPoliticsBiden reiterates call for assault weapons ban after mass shootings
NewsPolitics

Biden reiterates call for assault weapons ban after mass shootings

staff
By staff
0
9
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden reiterated his call to pursue a ban on assault weapons following the latest mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia and said it’s “sick” that the U.S. continues to sell semiautomatic weapons.

“The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick. It’s just sick. It has no social redeeming values. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturer,” he said Thursday during a stop at a fire station in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

The chance of a ban actually making its way through Congress is all but impossible now that Republicans have control of the House of Representatives and the need for any legislation to get 60 votes to break a filibuster in the Senate. The president, however, said that will not stop him from trying.

“I’m going to try. I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” he said.

The remarks come after a string of mass shootings thrust the issue of gun reform back to the national fore.

The killing in Virginia and a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado have renewed calls by advocates for tighter gun laws, such as a ban on assault weapons like the AR-15.

Biden has been unable to cobble together the bipartisan support needed to get a bill to his desk.

Biden also made brief comments on negotiations on a contract deal between railroad companies and unions to help avoid a strike but said he couldn’t talk about what is holding up each side from reaching a deal.

“I have not directly engaged yet,” Biden said, though his team remains in touch with all the parties involved.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Red flag warning issued in Southern California due to high winds, brush fire danger
Next article
E. Jean Carroll files new lawsuit against Donald Trump alleging defamation, battery
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE