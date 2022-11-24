Horror unleashed inside a Walmart

Horror .. Unleashed inside a Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart .. When an employee, identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, opened fire. Briana Tyler .. In the break room .. Saying she saw her store manager walk in and start firing wildly. Briana Tyler: “Swaying his arm back and forth. He didn’t t have a target.” Bing .. was the overnight leader .. An employee since 2010. Briana Tyler: “And then I saw blood and I thought – oh, this is really real and that’s when it processed that you’ve got to run or you re gonna die.” Police found three people dead, including the shooter, in the break room. One .. Near the front of the store. Three others died at the hospital.

In the weather – high pressure slides east today. Low pressure over the southeast will bring rain to the area Friday, followed by a brief dry period for Saturday. Another storm system moves across Sunday with more rain.

How do you know if something really is a good deal? Experts say compare prices online. One option: PayPal Honey a browser extension. The National Retail Federation says businesses have started their black Friday deals earlier than in years past as shoppers concerns over inflation has sparked their desire to buy before prices rise.

Day two of packed airports across America- the number of passengers expected to come very close to pre-pandemic levels. airports jammed from Chicago to Los Angeles ((Karen Price ,Traveler Traffic was tough and going through the airport was very tough. So a lot of traffic and a lot of people.)) and in St. Paul Minnesota long lines at the checkpoint ((Lynn McIntyre, Traveler typically i come at this time when i fly out and there’s not this many people usually you breeze right through)) American, United and delta expecting to serve a combined 18 million customers this holiday.

Businesses in Uptown Martinsville are celebrating 12 Days of Small Business Saturday. Over 20 businesses began participating in the week full of discounts and deals on November 15. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce started the event to promote shopping small ahead of the holidays. On the 12th day of Small Business Saturday, November 26, is when most businesses will have their biggest sales.

As of today, the average price of gas in the Los Angeles area is around five dollars and 21 cents a gallon. Nationwide, the average standing at just about 3 dollars and 61 cents a gallon. That’s down 13 cents within the past week, but up more than 20 cents from a year ago.

Thanksgiving dinner from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Sportsman Club, 47 East Fayette Street in Martinsville.

In observance of Thanksgiving, the City Municipal building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices are closed until Monday. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. There will be no trash pickup on Thursday. Normal operations will resume on Friday. All residents who have trash pickup on Thursday, as well as Uptown, will have their trash picked up on Friday.

In college basketball: Today UNC is at Portland at 1 p.m. and MD Eastern is at UVA on Friday at 6 p.m.

In college football: On Friday, NC State is at UNC at 3:30 p.m.