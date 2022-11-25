2,800 Thanksgiving meals served

Harvest Foundation

The Harvest Youth Board resumed the W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner at Martinsville High School this week. The annual event has been going on since 2016, but operated as a drive-thru dinner for the past two years due to the pandemic. The group has now served over 10,000 meals as over 200 volunteers on Wednesday cooked and served over 2,800 meals this year.

With Black Friday upon us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the holiday shopping season has officially begun! What about supply chain issues that were brought on by the pandemic – remember those backlogs of cargo ships that couldn’t dock last year? That crisis has lessened and experts say retailers have brought in merchandise earlier this year to ensure there are no empty shelves. And that could mean better deals for consumers. But experts warn there still are supply chain issues regarding microchips, so they say anything that requires a chip like gaming devices, TV’s, smart phones, or computers may be harder to come by.

Two separate vehicle crashes in Henry County have resulted in three people being sent to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of injuries. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided at the intersection of A.L. Philpott Highway and Moral Hill Drive in the Axton community. Both vehicles were destroyed and the drivers of each vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of the injuries or if there were any other occupants of the vehicles has not been made known. Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday a four-door passenger vehicle ran off the road and into an embankment near 1085 Summit Road in Martinsville. The lone occupant, a 19-year-old female, complained of facial and neck injuries and was transported from the scene to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

Growing concern that the surge in respiratory infections could get worse, in the weeks ahead after millions of families gather for Thanksgiving. Doctor Ann Loeffler says if we lose the capacity to take care of the new kids who are coming in, kids will not get the best care that we want for them and that will be the case whether they have pneumonia or have RSV or if they’re in a car accident or suffer a broken bone

Progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville. The band performed at Rooster Walk in 2017. There are 15 other bands that have been announced among a slate of over 30 bands that will make up the total lineup to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

In observance of Thanksgiving, the City Municipal building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices are closed until Monday. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. Normal trash pickup operations will resume today. All residents who have trash pickup on Thursday, as well as Uptown, will have their trash picked up on Friday.

A front crosses the area today, followed by a brief dry period for Saturday. Another storm system moves across Sunday with more rain. High pressure builds in early next week before another storm system impacts us midweek.

In college basketball: UNC beat Portland 89-81. Today MD Eastern is at UVA at 6 p.m. and Charleston Southern is at Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. UNC plays at Indiana on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m.

In college football: Today, NC State is at UNC at 3:30 p.m.

Every year, for the better part of the last decade, the heartwarming story of two strangers who became friends goes viral. And it was no different this Thanksgiving. It started with a text message to a wrong number in 2016. A grandmother sending a text to let her family know what time her Thanksgiving dinner will be. She didn’t know she’d mistakenly included Jamal Hinton, a complete stranger. He let her know that he was not her grandson, and, perhaps with a bit of sarcasm, asked “Can I get a plate, tho?” Wanda Dench said, “Of course, you can.” Now, for seven years running, Jamal Hinton has joined Wanda Dench and her family for Thanksgiving. This year the two even tweeted that they’re in business together. It’s a story that goes viral right about this time each year. Netflix now says it even plans to turn their story into a movie.