Coast Guard rescues man who went overboard on Carnival cruise ship

iShootPhotosLLC/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A guest aboard a Carnival cruise ship has been rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after being reported missing around noon on Thursday.

The missing guest, according to a representative with Carnival Cruise Line, was at a bar with his sister and left to use the bathroom at around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. He never returned, and his sister reported him missing the following day.

Carnival crew searched the ship Thursday but were unsuccessful, later deciding to retrace the ship’s route to find the missing guest.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted the Carnival crew with search and rescue and confirmed to ABC News that they rescued the man that was overboard the Carnival Valor. His condition has not been disclosed at this time.

The ship was on its way to Cozumel, a Mexican island in the Caribbean, and was released by the Coast Guard to continue to its destination.

The Coast Guard said it will release more information Friday.

