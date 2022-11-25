Community Calendar

Friday, Nov. 25

In observance of Thanksgiving, the City Municipal building and administrative offices along with constitutional offices are closed until Monday. Employees in essential operational positions (Police, Fire, EMS, water/sewer plant operations) will continue on their normal schedule. Normal trash pickup operations will resume on Friday. All residents who have trash pickup on Thursday, as well as Uptown, will have their trash picked up on Friday.

Monday, Nov. 28

Drive-up at home Covid test kit give-away from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 315 Commonwealth Boulevard. There are a limited number of kits available and the person pickup them up must be symptom-free.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board meets at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Rock Mount.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Christmas music by organist Spencer Koger from noon to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

Free community meal from 5-5:45 p.m. drive thru, Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Christmas tree lighting 4-6 p.m. at the Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts.

Friday, Dec. 2

Grand Illumination Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. in front of the courthouse in Stuart.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. uptown Martinsville.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Roanoke Symphony Holiday Pops Spectacular, 3:00 p.m. Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $25 for reserved seating, and $5 for students.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Light Up the Night 5K: 4 p.m. Miles in Martinsville Race Series. Call 276-632-1772 for more information.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.