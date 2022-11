College basketball

In college basketball: UVA beat Maryland Eastern Shore 72-45 and Virginia Tech beat Charleston Southern 69-64. Virginia Tech hosts Minnesota on Monday at 7 p.m., UVA is at Michigan on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. and UNC travels to Indiana on Wednesday at 9:15 p.m.

College football

In college football: NC State beat UNC 30-27. UNC plays Clemson on Saturday at 8 p.m.