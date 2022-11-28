Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson makes sweet reparations to 7-Eleven for formerly sticky fingers

ABC/Paula Lobo

(NOTE LANGUAGE) At a 7-Eleven in Hawaii over the weekend, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram to exorcise a “chocolate demon” he has wrestled with “for decades.”

The Black Adam superstar explained that in 1987, he and his mother were evicted from their home in the 50th State, which led him to a life of crime.

Sort of.

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym,” Johnson captioned the video, which showed him entering the same store.

“The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me,” Rock’s caption continued.

As a way to make good, Johnson returned to the store to “clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.” To that end, DJ grabbed an armful of the candy bars and had a shocked staff member ring up dozens. Johnson also comped the purchases of every shopper at the store “as a bonus” bit of goodwill.

He commented about the latter, “Least I could do considering all the s*** I used to steal from here.”

In the end, Johnson explained he wanted the staffers to leave the candy out in case someone walked into the store, like he did many years ago, and intended to walk out without paying for one.

While Johnson posed for shocked fans in the video, he noted philosophically in his captions, “We can’t change…some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation — and maybe put a big smile on some stranger’s faces.”

