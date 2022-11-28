Hooray for Hollywood? Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and more live dangerously in the trailer to ‘Babylon’

Paramount Pictures/Scott Garfield

If you thought America was a party in the Roaring ’20s, wait ’til you get a load of what Hollywood was up to. That’s the thrust of the new trailer to the star-packed Damien Chazelle film Babylon.

The Paramount Pictures movie from the Academy Award-winning La La Land director stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire among others, and “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.”

The trailer is a frenetic cocktail of, well, cocktails, glamour, jazz and cocaine. Indeed, it starts with the stars on the Paramount logo audibly being snorted up.

At the center of the party is Robbie’s ingénue Nellie LaRoy, who is shown in the trailer on a chattering, coke-enthused rant of what she’ll do when she’s famous.

At the other end of the spectrum is Pitt’s leading man Jack Conrad, who boasts to fading silent film star Enid St. Cloud (Jean Smart), “You know, when I first moved to LA, you know what the signs on all the doors read? ‘No actors or dogs allowed.’ I changed all that.”

The movie also stars Diego Calva, Max Minghella, Spike Jonze, Flea, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li. It opens December 23.

(Trailer contains uncensored profanity and brief nudity.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.