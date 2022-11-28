Monday, November 28, 2022
Pom Klementieff dishes on THAT big reveal in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

(SPOILERS) Wrapped in the all the holiday cheer that was The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was a big detail about the team and the family of Chris Pratt‘s Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

Early on in the special, which is now streaming on Disney+, Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis and Dave Bautista‘s Drax mention she’s been holding onto a big secret since the team first met her in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: She and Peter share the same father: Ego (Kurt Russell).

The alien empath Mantis finally reveals that to Quill at the special’s end, with the hero declaring the news he had a sister “the greatest Christmas gift I could ever get”; that includes being serenaded by his big-screen hero, an abducted Kevin Bacon.

It’s particularly moving for Quill because he was taken from Earth just after the death of his mom, and he had to kill his maniacal god-like dad at the end of Vol 2.

However, Pom tells ABC Audio she was also holding onto that same secret — in real life — for years, thanks to writer-director James Gunn.

“Actually, for the big reveal, it’s something that I was told when I was cast for…Guardians of the Galaxy, the second one,” she said. “So he told me that, so I knew it was like the bond that we had, and the connection we had…So I had to keep the secret for a long time!”

Klementieff joked she’s getting used to keeping secrets, seeing as she’s appearing in the next Mission: Impossible film, too.

Since it was spotlighted, it’s likely that the Quill/Mantis connection will play a part in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hitting theaters on May 5, 2023.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

