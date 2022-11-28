Monday, November 28, 2022
Tyler Perry secures four-film deal with Amazon Studios

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

Tyler Perry has inked a multi-movie deal with Amazon Studios, Variety reports.

According to the new deal, Perry will write, direct and produce four new movies to be released on Prime Video. A bunch of his titles are already available on the service, including Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, Daddy’s Little Girls, For Colored Girls and more.

“I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” Perry says in a statement to Variety. “[Head of Amazon Studios] Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms. I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.”

Perry’s previous three films were released on Netflix: A Jazzman’s Blues, A Madea Homecoming and A Fall from Grace.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

