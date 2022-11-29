Tuesday, November 29, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentAdam Sandler reads his daughters' speech for his Lifetime Achievement honor at...
NewsEntertainment

Adam Sandler reads his daughters’ speech for his Lifetime Achievement honor at the Gotham Awards

staff
By staff
0
1
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Adam Sandler was on hand in New York City at the annual Gotham Awards Monday night, but his teen daughters Sadie and Sunny were not. Yet they managed to bring the house down nonetheless.

Sandler explained they wrote his acceptance speech for one of the night’s two Performer Tribute Awards and dictated he must perform it in the “goofy Southern accent” he “always” does.

Addressing the “well-dressed dignitaries, highly educated hipsters and various other plus-ones of the Gotham Awards,” the pair explained, “while daddy is with you tonight, we’re doing everything we’re not allowed to do when daddy is home, like…laugh out loud at Ben Stiller movies.”

Sandler then said, “The last time daddy caught us chuckling away at the Meet the Parents trilogy, he immediately stormed into the room he calls ‘The Screaming Room,’ which we just call ‘the shower,’ and bellowed out the phrase, ‘Only the Sandman makes people laugh. F*** every other comedian.'”

The speech continued, with Sandler cracking up as he read it, “It means a lot to him seeing that most of the awards on his trophy shelf are shaped like popcorn buckets, blimps, or fake mini-Oscars that say ‘Father of the Year’, which he sadly purchased himself while wandering in a self-pitying fog through the head shops of Times Square.”

The pair looked back at his career, explaining it was “formed by two guiding principles: people in prison need movies too and TBS needs content to show between all them f***ing basketball games.”

They also said Sandler refers to 1999’s Big Daddy as “the movie that paid for this f***ing house and your grandma’s house and your other f***ing grandma’s house, Rob Schneider‘s f***ing house, and your braces, and Rob Schneider’s f***ng braces.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Rejected contracts, White House involvement: A timeline of a potential rail strike
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE