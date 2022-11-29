Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Baz Luhrmann wants to release a concert cut of ‘Elvis’

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis may one day have more of it to love. The director tells Indiewire that he hopes to release a concert cut featuring all the musical performances star Austin Butler shot for the film.

“It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” he says. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point I would do [it].”

Luhrmann says Austin shot full concerts for the film noting, “it was an out of body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day I will cut those full concerts together.”

