‘Wednesday’ breaks ‘Stranger Things” debut week record for Netflix

Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Netflix/Matthias Clamer

Netflix has another hit show on its hands: Wednesday, the Addams Family-adjacent series starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, managed to break the streaming service’s record previously set during the debut of the fourth season of Stranger Things.

The Tim Burton-directed series, which also stars Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones, debuted in the #1 spot on the streamer’s English-language TV chart with 341.23M hours viewed from November 21-27.

By comparison, Stranger Things Season 4 debut week scored 335.01 million hours during its debut week of May 30-June 5.

Netflix says more than 50 million households have checked out Wednesday and notes the series was #1 in 83 countries — tied with Stranger Things‘ fourth season.

