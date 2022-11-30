Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce; Kim to receive $200K per month in child support

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, have settled their divorce.

According to the settlement, the former couple has agreed on the details of custody of their four children — North, 9; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — as well as the division of their properties.

Kardashian and Ye will “share joint legal custody” of their children and will “consult with one another on all major decisions relating to the minor children’s health, education and welfare,” according to the settlement.

When it comes to their children, both Kardashian and Ye will have to consult each other in a number of areas, including the enrollment of their children in a new private or public school; commencement or termination of psychiatric, psychological or other mental health counseling or therapy and participation in regularly occurring religious activities, the settlement states.

Additionally, starting Thursday, Ye will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month for child support, according to the settlement.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. In a court filing, the Skims founder stated that she and Ye “deserve the opportunity to build new lives” and asked that her “request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

