Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Showers, windy and 59 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Localized strong winds are possible this morning and early afternoon under the more intense shower activity. A strong cold front will pass across the lower Mid-Atlantic and North Carolina this afternoon, ushering a dome of high pressure that will pass overhead Thursday evening. Another weaker cold front will pass across the region Saturday evening, followed by high pressure on Sunday. More precipitation is likely early next week with the passage of another low pressure system.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
