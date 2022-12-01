Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNewsWorldGreco-Roman funerary building, mummy portraits discovered in Egypt
NewsWorld

Greco-Roman funerary building, mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

staff
By staff
0
3
Courtesy of The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

(FAYOUM, Egypt) — A huge 2,300-year-old funerary building and a number of mummy portraits were discovered in Egypt’s southern province of Fayoum, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Cairo, the country’s antiquities ministry said on Thursday.

The building and the paintings, which are famously known as the Fayoum portraits, date back to the Ptolemaic and Roman eras in the 3rd century B.C. They were found in Fayoum’s Gerza village, which was known as Philadelphia during the Roman period.

“The discovered structure is a large building styled as a funerary building with colored gypsum tiled floors,” Adel Okasha, who heads the antiquities department in Cairo and Giza, said in a statement. “To the south of it, there is colonnade hall where the remains of four columns were found.”

The uncovering of the paintings was also hailed as one of the most important archeological discoveries this year, as it marked the first time such portraits were found in more than 110 years.

In the late 19th century and early 20th century, British egyptologist Flinders Petrie excavated at least 150 mummy portraits at a Roman necropolis in in Fayoum’s archeological site of Hawara.

“The discovery shows the diversity and difference in quality of the mummification process during the Ptolemaic and Roman times based on the financial status of the deceased,” said Mostafa Waziry, the head of Egypt’s Supreme Antiquities Council.

Waziry also said a “rare terracotta statue of [ancient deity] Isis Aphrodite was discovered inside one of the burials in a wooden coffin,” as well as “papyrus-made records” with Demotic and Greek inscriptions that show the economic and religious statuses of the inhabitants of the area at the time.

Egypt, which has invested heavily in ancient discoveries in recent years, is hoping to revive its ailing tourism industry. The country also plans to inaugurate a state-of-the-art museum near the Giza Pyramids, which Egypt says will be the biggest museum in the world dedicated to a single civilization.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
“Indy 5” has a name: See the teaser for ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’
Next article
“It’s time to face the music”: New trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ teases tears, laughs and goodbyes
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE