Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentHello Fresh offering spaghetti kits as only Buddy The Elf could make
NewsEntertainment

Hello Fresh offering spaghetti kits as only Buddy The Elf could make

staff
By staff
0
11
Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

Jon Favreau‘s beloved 2003 Christmas movie Elf introduced fans to Buddy, the human raised by Santa’s elves — and he introduced moviegoers to his traditional North Pole take on spaghetti.

As the character, Will Ferrell loaded a bowl of pasta with maple syrup, chocolate sauce, crumbled Pop-Tarts and just about every other sweet you can buy before digging in — and thanks to HelloFresh, you can now make it yourself.

Starting on December 5, the company will offer as one of its shippable meal kits Buddy The Elf Spaghetti, which includes a package of Colavita pasta and everything else you’ll need to recreate the “iconic” dish, “from sweet ingredients to a step-by-step recipe card!”

The kit sells for $14.99 and is limited to two packages per order while supplies last.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
LeVar Burton to be honored with Lifetime Achievement honors at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE