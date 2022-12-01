Thursday, December 1, 2022
In Brief: Harrison Ford in tease for first TV comedy ‘Shrinking’, and more

Deadline reports that Oscar-winning director Ang Lee will be helming Bruce Lee, with the filmmaker’s son Mason Lee playing the titular martial arts icon. The film is a passion project for Ang Lee. “Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema,” Ang Lee tells Deadline. “I feel compelled to tell the story of this brilliant, unique human being who yearned for belonging, possessed tremendous power in a 135-pound-frame, and who, through tireless hard work, made impossible dreams into reality.”…

Apple TV+ has released a teaser and premiere date for its new comedy, Shrinking. The show stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, in one of his first major TV roles. It follows a grieving therapist, played by Segel, who decides to start being brutally honest with his clients. The first two episodes will debut Friday, January 27, followed by one new episode every Friday…

Robert De Niro is reportedly set to star in a new Netflix limited series called Zero Day, according to Variety. Plot details are scarce so far, but Variety reports the story is a political thriller with De Niro playing a former U.S. president. De Niro will serve as an executive producer on the project as well. Should it move forward, it would mark the actor’s first regular TV role…

