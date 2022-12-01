Jury gets murder trial

Casey Lynn Rogers

The jury will get the first degree murder case involving Casey Lynn Rogers of Roanoke in the death of Pamela Morse. Morse was the wife of retired Henry County Investigator David Morse who was convicted of having his wife killed after conspiring to do so with Tanna Fitzgerald, his girlfriend, Rogers and her boyfriend Collin Joshua Russell. Morse and Russell have already been sentenced to long prison terms and Fitzgerald died of an overdose of blood pressure medicine while in jail.

The Chairman of the Federal Reserve says they’re not done raising interest rates yet, but he says the next one might not be so painful. Inflation may be slowing, but as far as Fed Chair Jerome Powell says, not enough. That means another interest rate hike’s likely when the Central Bank meets this month. But since they’re making progress, Powell says the next increase could be smaller than the last few, which were three quarters of a percent.

Inflation cooling down. White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre says the economy is getting a boost – with more holiday spending – and lower fuel prices. As of today the average price of gas is now below three dollars and fifty cents for the first time since February before Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the weather, a large dome of high pressure over the central United States will build east and across the Mid-Atlantic region overnight associated with drier and colder conditions. Gusty winds will persist overnight, then gradually diminish Thursday. Our next chances of precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday when another cold front crosses our area.

Help for early stage Alzheimer s patients could be on the way. It s being billed as the first drug of its kind for Alzheimer s. The drug Lecanemab completing a large clinical trial showing it slowed the rate of cognitive decline by 27% in the early stages of the disease. The trial followed patients for 18 months, and showed Lecanemab removes sticky deposits of an abnormal protein in the brain, believed to be the cause of Alzheimers. About 6 million Americans are living with the disease, a number that s projected to nearly triple by 2060. The FDA is set decide on approving the drug in early January.

High School basketball: Magna Vista opened its season with a 69-58 win over Franklin County last night. Patrick County travels to North Stokes to play their first game of the season on Friday at 8 p.m.; Magna Vista plays again on Saturday at McMichael at 3:30 p.m. and Martinsville has a non-region matchup against the Rocky River Ravens in Mint Hill, North Carolina, a suburb of the Charlotte area on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.