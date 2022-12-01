LeVar Burton to be honored with Lifetime Achievement honors at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

Getty Images/Ian Tuttle

Beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement honor by fellow Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Hosted by former 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer — himself a nominee this year — the event will be held December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran Burton has received 13 Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, three NAACP Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among other accolades.

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, in response to an explosion in programming for its titular demographic.

