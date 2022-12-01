Thursday, December 1, 2022
Paramount revs up trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

By staff
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures’ billion dollar blockbuster Transformers franchise is literally roaring back to life with the new teaser for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

The movie, which stars In The Heights‘ Anthony Ramos and hits theaters on June 9, 2023, has fan favorites like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (veteran Peter Cullen) coming face-to-face with once-hidden robots in disguise that take the form of fearsome jungle creatures. 

Ramos’ military vet character becomes an unwitting soldier in the battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons, thanks to a white-knuckled ride — against his will — in the driver’s seat of a classic Porsche 911 that Transformers-heads know as the hero Jazz. 

Jazz and his robotic allies team up with Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), the gorilla-like leader of the Maximals, who battles with not only the Decepticons but the Maximals’ evil-animal-like nemeses, the Predacons.

“Of all your threats from both your past and future, you’ve never faced a threat like this,” the robotic ape warns Prime in the snippet.

The truck-robot answers defiantly, “Let them come.”

Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. calls the shots on the action-packed film, which also stars Pete Davidson as the voice of the Autobot Mirage and Dominique Fishback.

